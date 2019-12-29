Abony working as ambassador on world tour as 'Mrs World'



Bangladeshi mechanical engineer Munjarin Mahbub Abony boosted the country's image by bagging one of the prestigious honors 'Ambassador Award' at the grand ceremony of 'Mrs World 2019'.







She is a reputed social activist, model and dancer. On the first week of this month, she represented Bangladesh at the beauty pageant held in Las Vegas, US.





She has been working relentlessly for underprivileged children and old people for past three years. On the ground of her endeavor, the juries of the beauty contest awarded the title. She is set to visit more than 12 countries as an ambassador of the 'Mrs World' organization to serve underprivileged children and old people.





Before coming to her homeland Bangladesh, Abony already went to New York as an ambassador of the organization while tours to Canada, USA and London are next.





Regarding the award and current role, Abony said, "I am fortunate that I am the one who represented Bangladesh in 'Miss World 2019' and was awarded with 'Ambassador Award'.





It is a pride for me that my country was recognized through my presence at an event of such huge scale. I really cannot express how happy I am for this." She longed for assistance and well wishes on her journey and beyond.





