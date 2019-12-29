Air Force through to V-Day volleyball semis

Titas Club scoring a goal against Bangladesh Police during a Victory Day Volleyball Tournament group match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Saturday. -BVF



Bangladesh Air Force stormed into the ongoing 10-day Victory Day Volleyball Tournament semifinals as they thrashed Fire Service & Civil Defense by 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 (3-0) points in a Group B match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Saturday.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ansar & VDP beat Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) by 25-21, 25-22 and 25-22 (3-0) in the Group A match set while Titas Club beat Bangladesh Police by 23-25, 25-16, 25-23 and 25-22 (3-1) set in the Group B dead rubber outing. Both Bangladesh Ansar & VDP and Titas Club failed to grab semifinal spot despite win.



Two semifinal matches will be held today at the same venue. Title favourite Bangladesh Army will take on Bangladesh Navy at 1 pm in the day's first semifinal while Bangladesh Air Force will meet with Power Development Board (PDB) at 2 pm.





Ten teams including holder Power Development Board (PDB), runners-up Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Titas Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Jail and BKSP are taking part in the ten-day meet.







Earlier, PDB clinched the Victory Day Volleyball'2018 title beating Bangladesh Navy by straight 3-0 sets in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium here while Bangladesh Army finished 3rd beating Bangladesh Air Force by 3-1 sets at the same venue.





The participating teams are: Group A - Power Development Board (PDB), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate), BKSP and Bangladesh Ansar & VDP.Group B - Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Air Force, Titas Club, Bangladesh Police and Fire Service & Civil Defense.

