Afif vows to play long innings in BPL

Rajshahi Royals batsman Afif Hossain plays a cover drive against Cumilla Warriors during Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) match on Saturday. -BCB



Multitalented all-rounder Afif Hossain promised to overcome his mistakes as he wants to convert his innings into bigger one in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).





Strong title candidate Rajshahi Royals' team management promoted Afif into the top order. The decision proved vital as Afif made several sound starts for Rajshahi. Despite making flying start Afif is yet to make memorable knock in this tournament.







Even he was dismissed for 43 against Cumilla Warriors on Saturday. "There was chance to prolong the innings, which I couldn't do. It was a wrong shot considering the situation. I should not play the shot. I could bat straight. But I am sure a long innings is in the offing," Afif said on Saturday after the match.







Rajshahi remained on second slot of the tournament point table after they survived Cumilla's Soumya Sarkar's late onslaught. A natural stroke-maker Afif is considered as one of the Bangladesh batsmen who has the possibility of hitting a century as he is currently opening the innings. And Afif also believes that he could it. "





I will try to do it. I will try to play well. I have got some experienced players around me in my dressing room. There are the likes of Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara. I am trying to learn from them. There is also Andre Russell who is a power-hitter. I tried to learn some trick of power-hitting in T20 cricket from him," he pointed out." Afif said. "





The main focus is on this tournament at the moment. There are some matches ahead and I will try to do well there. In the last BPL, I got out after scoring 20/30 runs. So my target is to prolong my innings this year and I am trying hard." He added.







"Soumya Sarkar had the chance to score century today but not many overs left for him as he was chasing a huge total. But I believe a Bangladeshi player would definitely score a century in this tournament," Afif concluded.





Leave Your Comments