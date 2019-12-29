Mohammedan edge past Uttar Baridhara

An action during 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament between Dhaka Mohammedan Limited and Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club at Bangabanshu National Stadium on Saturday. -BFF



Traditional outfit Dhaka Mohammedan Limited scraped past Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club by 1-0 goal in their final Group match of the ongoing TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament at Bangabanshu National Stadium on Saturday.





The Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored the winning goal for the ten times Federation Cup championsWith the win, the traditional black and white team collected five points from three matches of the four-team Group D including one win and two draws while the newcomerUttar Baridhara returned home empty-handed. Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) runners-up Uttar Baridhara SC got the blow while their defender made a blunder near the box.







Malian forward Diabate made no mistake to send the ball home with a long-range right-footed grounder from outside the box in the 8th minute (1-0). After taking a 1-0 lead, Dhaka Mohammedan started to dominate over Uttar Baridhara with an attacking football, but failed to widen the margin.





In the 39th minute, the BCL runners-up missed two consecutive chances to level the margin. Dhaka Mohammedan also got a chance to widen the margin but a shot from Nigerian midfielder Ugochukwu Obi Moneke was denied by Uttar Baridhara goalkeeper Azad Hossen.







Dhaka Mohammedan Limited: Stanley Onye Kachi Amadi, Habibur Rahman Sohag, Souleymane Diabate, Yousuf Sifat, Md Atikuzzaman, Ugochukwu Obi Moneke, Md Mithu, Uryu Nagata, Sayed Rakib Khan Evan, Amir Hakim Bappy, Md Hossain Suzan.







Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club: Aminul Islam Milon, Shahidul Islam Shapon, Samin Yasir Juel, Papon Singh, Arif Hossen, Noyon Mia, Azad Hossen, Apurba Das,Jobayed Hasan Jikon, Md Sohel, Simon Obiomachukwu Ezeodika, Sangare Issouf.



