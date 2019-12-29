Rajshahi survive Cumilla's fightback in BPL

Rajshahi Royals' Shoaib Malik (left) and Afif Hossain run between the wicket while Cumilla Warriors batsman Soumya Sarkar clobbers a six during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Dhaka phase match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur in



Cumilla Warriors batsman Soumya Sarkar's breezy counterattack went in vain as Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) strong title candidate Rajshahi Royals notched up a dramatic 15-run win over Cumilla at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Saturday. Somya's counter-attacking half-century gave Rajshahi a scare before they recovered to post a thrilling win over Cumuilla in the Dhaka phase match.





Chasing 191 to stay alive in the tournament, Cumilla lost their openers and big hope Malan in 10th over before Soumya counterattacked with an unbeaten 88 off 48 deliveries to bring them back in the hunt. As it turned out, Rajshahi managed to stave off the threat.





Wickets fell at regular intervals for Cumilla but they had their big hitter Soumya and Sabbir Rahman who was up for a fight. The aggressive campaigners kept the scoreboard ticking and reduced the equation to 35 from the last over.





Rajshahi were done bowling the first 10 overs, they had left Cumilla wobbling with three batsmen back in the dugout licking their wounds. Both the Cumilla openers made slow start against a commanding target. Farhad Reza drew first blood for Rajshahi in the fifth over when he dismissed Robiul Islam Robi for 12 while Stiaan van Zyl showed sign of nervousness on the other end.







He faced several dot balls in his 23-ball 21. It couldn't get worse for Cumilla when they lost their skipper Dawid Malan who scored century in his last innings. With 121 runs required from last 66 balls and asking rate and 11 runs per over, Soumya took over the challenge. Together with Sabbir Rahman, he led the recovery while adding 52 runs for the fourth wicket rapidly. Sabbir made 25 before being caught by Russell in his attempt to clear the ropes.





Cumilla had hopes of staying alive was the handiwork of their Soumya marvel who led a single-handed assault that had five fours and six massive sixes - three of them coming in the last six balls. His knock ensured that Cumilla recovered from the depths of 75/3 to a comfortable 127/4 in 17 overs.







David Wiese (16) played brief cameos while the dangerous Soumya was clobbering Rajshahi bowlers to all corners of the ground but but their efforts finally proved insufficient to overhaul the Rajshahi target. Earlier asked to bat first, the player of the match Shoaib Malik carved his way to 61 off 38 deliveries before he fell in the final over when he was runout in the final delivery of Rajshahi's innings.







Cumilla skipper got the coin toss in his favour, and elected to field first. In came Liton Das and Afif Hossain it was an ideal start for Rajshahi as they scored at a brisk pace. They duo added 56 comfortably. Liton scored 24 while Afif Hossain contributed 43 off 30 balls.





Malik however reached his half-century off a relatively pedestrian 39 deliveries. He lofted a Wiese's delivery for his second six and attained the half-century mark. He struck five fours and three sixes during his outstanding knock.





The Caribbean explosive Russell also provide some lusty blows as Rajshahi were able to post a winning total. Rajshahi's skipper Russell was not out scoring a 21-ball 37 featuring four monster sixes but and ensured Rajshahi batsmen gave their bowlers something to bowl at.







This is Rajshahi's fifth win of the competition as they hold the second spot in the point table. They will take on Dhaka Platoon tomorrow in the high voltage match under the lights while two struggled teams of the competition Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers will meet each other at the same day.







SCORES IN BRIEF





Rajshahi Royals: 190 for 4 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 61, Afif Hossain 43, Andre Russell 37*; Sunzamul 1-20)





Cumilla Warriors: 175 for 4 in 20 overs (Soumya Sarkar 88*, Sabbir 25; Shoaib Malik 1-19)





Result: Rajshahi Royals won by 15 runs.





Player of the Match:Shoaib Malik.











