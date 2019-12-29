Govt to establish cancer hospitals in 8 divisions: Zahid



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Saturday said the present government is going to construct eight 100-bed cancer hospitals in eight divisional cities across the country to ensure swift and standard treatment for cancer patients. "





Cancer patients are increasing day by day and as it is a very expensive treatment, the government would construct eight 100-bed cancer hospitals in eight divisional cities across the country to ensure proper treatment in minimum costs," he said.







He was speaking as the chief guest at an inauguration program of a new building the National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital (NICRH) and expansion of 200 beds in capital's Mohakhali area, said a press release, reports BSS.A total of 550 cancer patients have been getting radiotherapy and 275 have been getting chemotherapy free of cost everyday from this 500-bed hospital, he said.





Director of National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital (NICRH) Professor Dr Md Moarraf Hossain presided over the programme while Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) president Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Swadhinota Chikitshok Parishad president Prof Dr Iqbal Arslan and Awami League Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana were present, among others.





Leave Your Comments