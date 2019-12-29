'Fresh list of Freedom Fighters by Jan'



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque has said a fresh list of the Freedom Fighters will be published in January next year.





He came up with the remark while addressing the inauguration of memorial in Jashore on Saturday for fallen Freedom Fighters and members of allied forces in the Liberation War.





The minister said, "It will be released in January. The old list available on the [ministry's] website will be withheld and the government has decided to exclude names of people, who were not actually Freedom Fighters, after verification."







"Following verifications, Freedom Fighters will receive ID cards on March 26, which will prevent from any kind of fraud," said Haque.The minister asked Freedom Fighters to submit their photographs to their respective Upazila Nirahi Officers (UNO) by Jan 15.





The Liberation War affair minister's pledge of a fresh list of Freedom Fighters comes weeks after his ministry suspended a controversial and flawed list of 1971 collaborators (Razakars) three days after releasing it.





Many freedom fighters were utterly shocked to see their names on the list of Razakars ,who collaborated with the Pakistan occupation army in carrying out mass killings and atrocities against the Bangalees during the 1971 Liberation War.





Leave Your Comments