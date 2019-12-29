Raise awareness against social menaces: IGP

IGP Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary was present as the chief guest at the 37th annual general meeting of Retired Police Officers' Welfare Association at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines in the city on Saturday. -Collected



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary on Saturday urged retired police officers to create social awareness against social menaces like drugs, militants, terrorism and eve-teasing. "





You're our guides. You've retired from the police force but you're policemen for the while life. You can work against drugs, terrorism and eve-teasing during your retired life. You can make people aware about that," he said.





The IGP was addressing the 37th annual general meeting of Retired Police Officers' Welfare Association at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines, reports UNB.





Bangladesh police have been able to achieve great successes in combating militancy, he said. Mentioning that they have now declared a 'war on drugs', Javed Patwary said they are committed to preventing the spread of drugs.He also expressed the hope that a secure Bangladesh will be built with the united efforts of all.







The program was addressed, among others, by former DIG Waliur Rahman and secretary general of the association Md Rafiqul Islam with its president former IGP Abdur Rouf in the chair.







Five senior members of the association were honored at the program. Besides, it awarded scholarship to 20 meritorious students who obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary Certificate examinations.





