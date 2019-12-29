Kerala: Amid CAA protests, choir sings carols in skull caps in support of Muslims

Viewed over 55,000, the video soon went viral and was retweeted by many including Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. -Collected



While people across India are protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a group of youngsters in Kerala showed solidarity with protesters by wearing Islamic ensemble during the Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery.





A video of the carol service was shared by a user @jijoy_matt along with a caption that read, "This is India, no one can stop the unity of our religions. Please see how these youngsters appeared in their X'mas carol service in solidarity with Indian Muslims and protest against CAA&NRC. This was part of their Christmas carol service in Marthoma Church, Kozhenchery, Kerala."







With over 55,000 views at the time of writing, the video soon went viral and was retweeted by many, including senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. While many lauded the youth, some suggested it would've been "better" if the dress code had been a "mixture" of all religions, reports The Indian Express.









---Agency

Leave Your Comments