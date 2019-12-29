90 die in Somalia car blast

A general view shows the scene of a car bomb explosion at a checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia on Saturday. -Reuters



At least 90 people were killed and dozens were wounded when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a bustling checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday (Dec 28), an international organization working in the country said, in one of the most deadly recent attacks.





The dead included many students and two Turkish nationals, the Somali foreign minister said. Rescuers carried bodies past the twisted wreckage of a vehicle and a minibus taxi smeared with blood. A report by the international organization, which did not want to be named, said the death toll was more than 90.





A Somali MP also tweeted that he had been told the death toll stands at more than 90, including 17 police officers. Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin ambulances, told Reuters that dozens of people were also wounded.







No group has yet claimed the attack. Mogadishu is regularly hit by car bombings and attacks waged by Al-Shabaab Islamist militants - allied to Al-Qaeda - to undermine the government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union troops, report Reuters and AFP.





Police officer Ibrahim Mohamed described the explosion as "devastating".Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured. "





We will confirm the exact number of the dead later, but it is not going to be small, most of the dead were innocent university students and other civilians," he said.





"This was a devastating incident because there were many people including students in buses who were passing by the area when the blast occurred," said another witness Muhibo Ahmed.Sakariye Abdukadir, who was near the area when the car bomb detonated, said the blast "destroyed several of my car windows".





"All I could see was scattered dead bodies... amid the blast and some of them burnt beyond recognition."Three witnesses told Reuters that a small team of Turkish engineers were present at the time of the blast at the Ex-Control checkpoint, constructing a road from the checkpoint into the city.





A car belonging to the engineers was destroyed instantly in the blast, the witnesses said.Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad later tweeted that two of the Turkish engineers died in the blast. Many of the dead were "students with ambition, and hardworking men and women", he wrote.





Turkey's foreign ministry confirmed the death of two of its nationals. Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia since a famine in 2011, and together with the government of Qatar is funding a number of infrastructure and medical projects in the country. In 2017, Turkey opened a military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.





The checkpoint is also a tax collection point for the government, Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow, a foreign affairs ministry official, said on Twitter.The Horn of Africa country has been riven by conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.







Al-Shabaab grew out of a political movement that used Islamic courts to try to impose order on the country. US-backed Ethiopian soldiers defeated the Islamic Courts Union in 2006, but the movement's youth wing split off and launched an insurgency.





Al-Shabaab pledged loyalty to Al-Qaeda in 2012, as the insurgency battled African Union peacekeepers. The group has also carried out attacks in east African countries such as Kenya and Uganda.Al-Shabaab was forced out of the Somali capital in 2011, but still controls parts of the countryside.





Two weeks ago, five people were killed when Al-Shabaab militants attacked a Mogadishu hotel popular with politicians, army officers and diplomats in an hours-long siege.Since 2015, there have been 13 attacks in Somalia with 20 or more killed, 11 of which have been in Mogadishu, according to a tally of AFP figures.





All of them involved car bombs.The deadliest attack in the country's history was a truck bombing in October 2017 in Mogadishu which left 512 people dead and 295 injured.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments