EVM to be used in Dhaka city polls: CEC



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda expressed his hope that the upcoming elections will be fair and held peacefully. He said electronic voting machines or EVMs will be used in polls to the two Dhaka City Corporations.





The CEC made the announcement while talking to reporters after exchanging views with election commission officials of district and upazila levels at Barishal's regional election office at noon on Saturday.







He also hoped that the elections for the two Dhaka city corporations will be competitive. Quoting Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon) general secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar's comment on EVM technology, when reporters asked him whether its use is logical the CEC said, "He is not the proper person to comment on EVM technology. If the election officials lodge any complaint about it, then we will look into it."





When his attention was drawn to low voter turnout at the polling centers, KM Nurul Huda said few voters come when the election is not competitive. "It is the election commission's responsibility to organize peaceful elections and we create that environment in the country," he said.





EVMs were first used in Bangladesh in the 2012 Chattogram municipality polls. It was later used in Narayanganj and Cumilla polls. The machines were also used in the last general election.





