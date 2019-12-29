'Fulfilling polls pledges challenge for AL'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the main challenge of the party is to institutionalize democracy and fulfill the pledges made during the polls.







He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "At the moment, the main challenge of the Awami League is to institutionalize democracy and fulfill the promises made during the parliamentary elections."The newly-elected AL Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Bangabandhu.





"If the party becomes strong enough then the government will also become stronger. For this reason, we are trying to separate party from the government," said AL general secretary.





Referring to the BNP's complaint about the fair environment for the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections, Quader said making complaints is the BNP's only job.Despite knowing that the elections will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner, they (BNP) are complaining over this issue, he added.





The use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is logical in this digital era, he said, adding that even the neighboring country, India, used EVM in their polls.



Due to the inclement weather, the visit to Tungipara of Gopalganj has been postponed and the decision regarding it will be made on January 03 next at the joint meeting of the newly elected committee of AL to be held at the central office of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, he said.



AL Advisory Council members Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed and Mozaffar Hossain Paltu, party's Presidium Members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Colonel (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Joint General Secretary of AL Dr Hasan Mahmud and other senior party leaders were present on the occasion.







