Malaysian govt pauses plan to cut civil service allowances



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has hit the pause button on a plan to cut Malaysian civil service allowances for new government hires, after a strong backlash that included nearly 100,000 people signing an online petition. The plan was to come into effect on January 1, but sparked anger from public healthcare workers who would be among those most badly affected.





The Public Service Department (JPA), which oversees the civil service, issued a circular on Dec 20 outlining the allowance cuts on nine items including what it calls Critical Services Incentives Payment - a benefit provided to civil service professionals. The cuts are meant only for new hires, with the perks retained for current employees, reports The Straits Times.





In a video posted on Facebook on Friday (December 27), Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said: "The prime minister agreed to delay the JPA circular on critical allowance and the cabinet will discuss this issue in its first meeting next year in January."







Syed Saddiq, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad and senior government MP Anwar Ibrahim were among those who have added their unhappiness to the plan, which was approved by a special Cabinet committee and Tun Mahathir. The Cabinet was informed of this decision.





The depth of unhappiness can be gleaned from the online petition started by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) on Christmas eve calling for the reinstatement of the critical allowances.The petition has garnered more than 93,000 signatures by Friday afternoon, just four days after its launching.





