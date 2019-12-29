Oppn leaders want unity on streets, not at table

Top leaders of Jatiya Oikya Front addressed a program in the city on Saturday. -Jahidul Islam/AA



Top leaders of opposition parties want solution to the 'political crisis' on streets to establish the spirit of the Liberation War and build a state under the democratic ruling system.





Urging leaders and activists of their respective parties to go to common people to make the government hold a fair election, they said effective political unity was created on streets, not at table in the political history of Bangladesh.





The leaders made the call while addressing the central council of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) at Mohanagar Natyamancha in the city on Saturday. JSD President ASM Abdur Rab chaired the council.





Laying emphasis on greater unity, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the country and its people are now being defeated in different ways. "





They (Awami League) have established a puppet government by destroying their glorious past.""Not only Oikya Front or any other alliance, we have to fight uniting all people of the country. We have to free Khaleda Zia from prison," he added.





Jatiya Oikya Front Convener and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain said, "The country is not being run as per the constitution. People are being deprived of their power as fair election, in true sense, isn't held in the country."





Throwing a challenge to the government, Krishak Sramik Janata League President Kader Siddique said, "If the Awami League wins an election in Bangladesh without rigging, I will die by jumping into water."





Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna alleged that the voting scheduled for December 30, finished the night before the day. "We didn't accept the election and will never do. We will forge movement slowly." Ganasamhati Andolon Convener Jonaid Saki underscored the need for waging a strong anti-government movement by saying, "The regime cannot be changed without movement on streets."





ASM Abdur Rab said, "The aggressive attitude of the government has pushed the political system to a risky and destructive end. We should get united to change the trend and wage a movement to build a humanitarian state."





BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Zamal Haidar, Gonoshsthya Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Biplobi Wokers' Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Saiful Haque, and Bikalpadhara (one faction) President Prof Nurul Amin Bepari also addressed the program, among others.













Leave Your Comments