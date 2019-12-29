Another case filed against Ducsu VP



Another case has been filed against Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) vice president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur under the Digital Security Act.





Arnab Hore, publication secretary of Dhaka University's (DU) Jagannath hall unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), filed the case with Dhanmondi Police Station, said Humayan Kabir , officer- in-Charge (OC) of the police station, reports UNB.





In the case statement, the plaintiff claimed that Nur and his followers spread rumors using Facebook and other social media platforms several times that destabilized Dhaka University and other educational institutions.







On December 22, an attempt-to-murder case was filed against Nur and 28 others on charge of attacking Muktijuddha Mancha activists at DUCSU office.On Tuesday, Nur filed a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station against 37 people, including leaders and activists of BCL and Muktijuddha Mancha, for attempt to kill him.





On December 22, BCL and Muktijuddha Mancha leaders reportedly attacked Nur and his followers at the Ducsu office, leaving at least 28 people injured.The attackers also threw Farabi and Suhel from the rooftop of Ducsu Building.





