BNP picks Ishraque, Tabith for Dhaka polls



The BNP has nominated Ishraque Hossain and Tabith Awal to run for mayor in the elections to the bifurcated Dhaka city corporations. Ishraque will gun for Dhaka South City Corporation mayor's post and Tabith for Dhaka North.





Their popularity among the young supporters played a role in their nomination, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said while announcing the names at the party chief's Gulshan office on Saturday, reports bdnews24.com.





Besides Tabith, Special Secretary Asaduzzaman Ripon also sought nomination for Dhaka North, but the former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal said the party should not contest in the polls considering that the Awami League would "resort to rigging again".Ishraque's father Sadeque Hossain Khoka, who passed away recently, was the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation.





Tabith, a member of the party's National Executive Committee, had fought for the DNCC mayor in 2015, but lost to the Awami League's Annisul Huq. His father Abdul Awal Mintoo is a vice-chairman of the party.Tabith had "bus" as his electoral symbol as the parties could only back any candidate of local government polls at the time.





Changes brought to the related law to hold local government polls on party tickets will allow both Ishraque and Tabith to use the party's "paddy sheaf" symbol this time. The ruling Awami League is set to announce the names of its candidates later in the night.







Leave Your Comments