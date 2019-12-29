'Cats': Me-ouch! Kitty's gone to the dogs



Memory! All alone in the moonlight. I can smile at the old days, I was beautiful then. Even if you haven't watched the musical Cats, you've probably heard Memory, one of its most famous songs. This powerful ballad is a touching reminder that even though the good times in life have passed, those moments will always be with us in our memories.





For most people however, this movie version of Cats will probably not count asa 'good memory'. In fact, after watching this strange fever dream of bizarre cat-human hybrids cavorting to Broadway tunes, some will probably want to scrub their mind of it as quickly as possible. It's a surreal film that you will either love or hate, and the phrase 'what the heck am I watching?' will probably flash across your mind several times throughout the movie.





So if you don't know, Cats is an adaptation of the wildly successful musical composed by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on T.S. Eliot's poetry collection Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats. Its Broadway production has run for 18 years, making it the fourth-longest running Broadway show ever.





Victoria (ballerina Francesca Hayward, in her feature film debut) meets the Jellicle Cats, a tribe of singing, dancing cats in what appears to be London. She learns they are gathering for their Jellicle Ball, a ceremony where all the Jellicle Cats compete for the chance to go a place called 'The Heaviside Layer', where they get a brand new life.





How do they compete? Apparently by singing about their lives to their leader, Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench) who selects the winner. Unfortunately, the evil cat Macavity (Idris Elba) wants this to be him, and is knocking off his competitors to win.





So the movie is like a feline X-Factor, where the winner ... goes to heaven? It's a bit weird. Basically, Cats is just a roll call of one eccentric cat after another, with a paper-thin conflict that is resolved in a completely ridiculous way.





Being based on a poetry book, Cats has always been infamous for its whisker-thin plot, and director Tom Hooper (Les Miserables) does his best to flesh out a story. But the movie comes across as just a collection of dance scenes, all loosely tied together.





The biggest issue with Cats is the look of its characters. These dancing human-felines somehow look ridiculous and over-realistic, and come across as bizarre, surreal-looking or even weirdly sexual at times. Once you get used to them, the film is a lot more tolerable: however, it can take a long time until this happens.





Much of the movie's humour is slapstick antics or terrible cat puns, making the laughs fall quite flat. And some of the set pieces are difficult to sit through: the songs by the Gumbie Cat (Rebel Wilson) and Bustopher Jones (James Corden) go on way, way too long.





Many of the cast members are squandered too. Elba, in particular, is criminally wasted as the criminal Macavity, and Jason DeRulo (Rum Tum Tugger) has one memorable number before being demoted to the back of the cast. If you ever wanted to see a cat version of Sir Ian McKellan perform soliloquies and lap up milk from a saucer though, then hey this movie is for you!





The movie is not a complete cat-tastrophe: there are a few nice moments. It does stick very closely to its source material, with a new song - Beautiful Ghosts, composed by Webber and Taylor Swift, the unlikeliest song-writing duo ever. The only major song cut is The Awful Battle Of The Pekes And The Pollicles. Which is probably for the better, as that song is weird even by the standards of this musical.





The cast is rock-solid, and do put on some great dance numbers: highlights are the songs Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat and Macavity (by Taylor Swift, of all things). Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella) also knocks it out of the park with her version of Memory. These are almost worth sitting through all the rest of the film. Almost.





The stage version of Cats is successful because of its proximity factor. Watching a group of talented performers in elaborate costumes sing and dance on a stage just metres from you is quite an electric experience. Seeing a bunch of CGI-ed cat-hybrids being projected on a screen is...not quite the same thing.





This musical was always a hard show to adapt, and perhaps Hooper and his cast did what they could. Pity the results ended up so underwhelming. This film may have gone to the dogs somewhat, but lets hope Hooper's next musical attempt has more paw-sitive results!





---Terence Toh

