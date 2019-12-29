Let's hope the dream of Sir Abed will live on…





The more you say about Sir Abed, the less adequate it feels because words cannot capture the depth and breadth of this great soldier in breaking the path of deeply ingrained social and economic processes. Other than of Sir Abed, can anyone come up with a better sketch portraying the embodiment of thinking out of the box? We analyze, theorize and agonize on the causes and consequences of poverty and underdevelopment.







Sir Abed respected the diagnostics, but never believed in agonizing over the perceived futility of individual initiative to change the course of history, knowing very well the tenacity of barriers that have to be overcome to bring social change. He succeeded in doing so because he truly believed in taking the initiative himself, learning from doing, his own experience as well as others, and to never be a prisoner of one's own preconceived notions.







From an accountant to the world's most accomplished development practitioner, a man with boundless vision, he showed how small beginnings can be scaled up to realize the aspirations that initially seem well beyond what can practically be accomplished. When reality challenged him, he changed the reality instead of allowing it to change him.







However, he was a believer in the art of the possible. He adapted his strategies and tactics when circumstances convinced him that change was needed to make sure that the power of vested interests does not derail his mission. Pragmatism can be the enemy of change, but change can be thwarted if pragmatism is not paid its due. No one knew it better than Sir Abed. He never believed in going it alone--a path to nowhere.







He collaborated with other key actors in the field in the spirit of healthy competition and taking the initiative to disable the free rider problem that often inhibits collective action. Within his own institution, he built teams organized around a well specified goal, small or big, and allowed the creativities of the individuals in the team to flourish towards achieving them.







He never missed holding teams accountable for the goals assigned. Institutions grow on merit but are held together by the loyalty of the insiders to its mandate. While an institution can quickly degenerate if loyalty takes precedence over merit, no institution can survive purely on merit. The art of building nimble institutions, abreast with the changing times, is to find that optimal balance between merit and loyalty. Sir Abed was one such artist.







Forbes lists people leading in personal wealth accumulation every year. Alas, there is no list of people leading in social capital accumulation using exactly the same methods--investment and innovation. Surely, Sir Abed would have topped such a list year after year because he never stopped growing! He built a Multi-National Institution of a kind that has no parallel yet.





There will never be another Abed. No one will be happier than Abed himself to see his accomplishments overtaken. He always believed in moving on, bettering the better, and never surrendering to complacence. Let's hope this dream of his will live on. Only then will Abed's soul truly Rest in Peace!

