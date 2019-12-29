Cumilla’s rail link restored after 7 hours





Train communications on Chattogram-Dhaka and Chattogram-Sylhet routes resumed on Sunday morning after a suspension of seven hours following the derailment of an intercity train in Brahmanpara upazila.





The locomotive of the Dhaka-bound train, Dhaka Express, veered off the tracks in Shashidal Railway Station area around 1:30am, said Liakat Ali Majumdar, senior deputy assistant engineer of Cumilla Railway Station.





On information, two relief trains from Laksam and Brahmanbaria rushed in and salvaged the derailed locomotive whereby rail communications resumed around 8:30am, he added.

Leave Your Comments