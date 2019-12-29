Construction worker found slaughtered in Sylhet





Police recovered the throat-slit body of a construction worker from Lauta union in Beanibazar upazila on Saturday evening.





The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, 45, son of Khalil Mia of Nandirfal village in the upazila.





Locals said they spotted the body under a palm tree in between Tikarpara and Nandirfal around 7pm and informed police.





Later, police recovered the body and sent it to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Aboni Sankar Kar, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar Police Station.

