







Awami League has picked DNCC incumbent Mayor M Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, MP, as its candidates for the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively.





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their names through a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.





Earlier on Saturday evening, AL Local Government Nomination Board sat in a meeting at prime minister's official residence Ganobhaban with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair to pick the party contestants for the elections to the two city corporations slated for January 30.Atiqul, Taposh AL mayoral candidates in DNCC, DSCC polls





Awami League has picked DNCC incumbent Mayor M Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, MP, as its candidates for the elections to Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) respectively.





AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced their names through a press conference at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office on Sunday.





Earlier on Saturday evening, AL Local Government Nomination Board sat in a meeting at prime minister's official residence Ganobhaban with Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina in the chair to pick the party contestants for the elections to the two city corporations slated for January 30.

Leave Your Comments