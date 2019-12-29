Published:  01:57 PM, 29 December 2019

23 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Egypt

A total of 23 people were killed and seven others were injured after a bus overturned on Saturday in Egypt's Port Said, northwest of the capital Cairo.

The bus, carrying factory laborers, crashed into a truck on Port Said-Damietta highway before it overturned, the state-run MENA news agency said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to move the injured to nearby hospitals.

Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year, mostly due to negligence of traffic rules.

