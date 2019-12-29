23 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Egypt









A total of 23 people were killed and seven others were injured after a bus overturned on Saturday in Egypt's Port Said, northwest of the capital Cairo.





The bus, carrying factory laborers, crashed into a truck on Port Said-Damietta highway before it overturned, the state-run MENA news agency said.





Ambulances rushed to the scene to move the injured to nearby hospitals.





Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year, mostly due to negligence of traffic rules.

Leave Your Comments