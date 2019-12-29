Let's build prosperous Bangladesh: PM









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said it is the duty of all to take the country forward and build it properly.





"Let’s build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous country in the South Asia," she said while speaking at the President's Parade 2019 of the 77 BMA Long Course at the Bangladesh Military Academy here.





The Prime Minister asked the new officers of Bangladesh Army to always remember that honesty is strength. "You have to love your country and remain aware that the dignity of the country remains always high," she said.

