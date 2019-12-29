3 crude bombs exploded at DU





Three crude bombs were exploded near the Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday morning.





The crude bombs went off around 10:15am, said DU Proctor Prof M Golam Rabbani.





However, no one was injured in the incident.





The DU proctor blamed those who want to destabilise the campus for the incident, saying legal action will be taken against the culprits.





Md Saddam Hussein, general secretary of DU unit Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), said activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) who were deprived of posts in its new committee might have been behind the incident.





Senior officials of Dhaka Metropolitan Police visited the spot.





Earlier on Thursday, a live crude bomb was recovered from near the Madhur Canteen.

