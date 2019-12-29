Iranian FM to visit Russia for talks on bilateral ties, regional issues









Iranian foreign minister is scheduled to visit Russia on Monday to hold talks with his Russian counterpart on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments, the Financial Tribune daily reported Saturday.





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will exchange views on "prospects for further strengthening bilateral political dialogue and developing ties in trade, economic, cultural and other fields," the report said.





As for the regional and international issues, their talks will focus on the latest developments on the Iranian nuclear program, the Syrian settlement, developments in the Gulf area, among others, according to the report.

