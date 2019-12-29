Cold-related diseases affect 4,150 people in 24 hrs









Various cold-related diseases have affected 4,150 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 698 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection.





Another 1,603 were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,849 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and December 29 due to cold-related diseases.

