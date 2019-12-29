Derailment halts Sylhet’s train services









Rail communications of Sylhet with the rest of the country remained suspended from Sunday morning following the derailment of a freight train at Baramchal in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar.





A bogie of the train carrying fertiliser veered off the tracks near the outer signal of Baramchal Railway Station around 10am, halting train services on Sylhet-Dhaka and Sylhet-Chattogram routes, said Master of the station Ruman Ahmed.





The derailment also forced to suspend the vehicular movement on Brahmanbazar-Fenchuganj road as the train blocked it, he said.





On information, two relief trains rushed in to salvage the derailed bogie, Ruman said, hoping that the line will be cleared by 2pm.

