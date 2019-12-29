PM pays homage to Yunus Ali, MP









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to Awami League (AL) lawmaker of Gaibandha late Dr Yunus Ali Sarker by placing a wreath on his coffin on the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here this morning.





After placing the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Dr Yunus Ali.





Later accompanied by senior party leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, laid another wreath on the coffin of Dr Yunus Ali on behalf of the party.





The prime minister then consoled the family members of the deceased and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.





Earlier on behalf of President M Abdul Hamid, his military secretary placed a wreath on the coffin of the AL lawmaker.





Besides, Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mian as well as the chief whip and whips placed wreaths on the coffin of the deceased.





Earlier, a namaz-e-janaza of Dr Yunus Ali was held on the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.





Ministers, the deputy speaker, the chief whip, whips, parliament members and the leaders of different political parties attended the janaza.





A munajat was offered on the occasion, seeking eternal peace of the departed soul.





Dr Yunus Ali, who was elected an MP from Gaibandha-3 constituency, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Friday morning at the age of 66.





