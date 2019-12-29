Temperature drops to 4.5 degree Celsius in Tetulia









The country’s lowest temperature so far this year was recorded 4.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh this morning, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.





On Saturday, 9.2 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Tetulia, the last border town in Bangladesh’s north, while it dropped to 4.5 degree Celsius at 9am.





However, the highest temperature 25 degree Celsius was recorded today in Sylhet.





Mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions and the regions of Tangail, Kushtia and Srimangal and it may continue.





The weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, said the weather message for next 24hours, adding that moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during mid-night to morning.





Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.





Today’s sunset in the capital at 5.20pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 6.40am.

