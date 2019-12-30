Diner Sheshe

"We've been best friends for 7 years now! We met at a coaching class -- a mutual friend introduced us, who's actually completely out of the picture now! I'm really bad at Math, and she's not. So that's where it started -- she began helping me out, and we went from just acquaintances to BFFs.





Our 'thing' was to sneak out in the middle of the night and go on drives -- we'd have great music, eat some dessert, and we'd be good! Our parents were so used to us being together all the time, that night-outs and sleepovers didn't require 'permission'! But then last year August, she moved to the US for her Masters. My god, when I dropped her off at the airport, I was a mess -- I was crying more than her whole family, combined!





But we're still the same, despite the time difference -- from letting me know she's landed safely to weekly life updates, from dressing room photos to the gossip sessions. She's even given me a makeup tutorial on FaceTime -- I laid out all the products, put my phone on the dresser, and somehow followed her instructions on how to 'brush' this and 'dab' that!





I obviously miss her -- last year, when she came down to India for a bit, she didn't tell me! I was sitting at home, in pyjamas and oily hair -- I open the front door and there she is; I was in shock! And she's here again! Honestly, this is the best time of the year-- I've got my BFF by my side with our sleepover sessions and chaat food binging marathons. Nothing and no one can top her in my life -- I mean, she's simply the best long distance relationship I've ever been in!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

