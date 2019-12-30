Cold-hit people get blankets

Officials of Nakla upazila distributing blankets among the cold-hit people in Nakla upazila of Sherpur on Sunday. -AA

A total of 460 blankets were distributed free of cost to 460 poor cold-hit people at Baneshwardi union in Nakla of Sherpur on Saturday. In this occasion, a blanket distribution program was organized by Baneshwardi union parished complex ground of Nakla upazila. The blankets were donated by Nakla Upazila Parished fund of Sherpur.





Alhaj Md Mazharul Anowar Mahabbat chaorman of Baneshwerdi UP was presided over the distribution program. Among others, Md Shamim Ahmed GS and Md Mafizul Hoque organisational secretary of Baneshwardi Union AL, Md Musharaf Hossain founder of the 'Vurddi Khandakarpara Agriculture Products Bearer Welfare Organization (APBWO), Md Anser Ali member of Baneshwardi UP alongwith all members and village police of Baneshwardi UP, local dignitaries, more than five hundreds poor men-women, Journalists of different media were also present there.





---AA Correspondent, Nakla



