Joe reverses his position on defying impeachment process

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Tipton, Iowa on Saturday. -AFP





United States former vice-president Joe Biden has backtracked from his stated position that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate.





Instead, he declared that he would abide by "any subpoena that was sent to me" even as he insisted there was no justification for calling him as a witness. A day after reaffirming that he would not comply with a subpoena, Biden tried twice on Saturday (Dec 28) to clarify his remarks, asserting that there would not be "any legal basis" for such a subpoena but left it unclear for much of the day if he would ultimately comply with one.





Then, questioned by a voter about the issue of compliance with subpoenas, Biden answered unequivocally. "I would obey any subpoena that was sent to me," he said at a townhall event in Fairfield. Biden's 180-degree turn on whether he would comply with a subpoena was one of the starkest.







---AFP, Fairfield



