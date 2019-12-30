UIU Research Grant Awarding Ceremony 2019 held

Guests pose for a photo during the inaugural of UIU Research Grant Awarding Ceremony-2019 on Sunday. -AA

The inaugural ceremony of UIU Research Grant Awarding Ceremony-2019 was held on the United International University (UIU) auditorium at city's Madani Avenue on Sunday. Institute of Advanced Research (IAR) organized the program.







Science and Technology Minister, Architect Yeafesh Osman was present in the occasion as the chief guest while Head of Youth Program of Prothom Alo Munir Hasan was present as the special guest. Speaking as the chief guest, Minister Yeafesh Osman said "Research is a core part of higher education which universities need to be increase in order to take the educational standards to an international level."





"Research helps create new knowledge and contributes building knowledge based society" he added. The minister laid emphasis on researches which benefit the society and nation as a whole. He noted that the power of a nation depends on three factors hardware, software and humanware and time has come to employ all the brains in building a nation.





Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman presided over the ceremony while Executive Director of IAR Prof Dr M Rezwan Khan delivered the welcome speech.







--Hasib Abedin, AA



