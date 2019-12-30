Preparation for 3-day Tablig Ijtema finalized

The overall preparation of the first phase of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema, a three-day religious gathering, is on the final stage with special security measures taken for the Muslim devotees. Divisional officials visited the Ijtema ground on the bank of River Turag at Tongi in Gazipur district on Sunday and instructed Ijtema committee concerned for completing preparation on time, reports BSS.





According to the schedule, the first phase of the 55th Biswa Ijtema will be held for three days from January 10, while its second phase from January 17. The Akheri Munajat seeking peace, prosperity, brotherhood and welfare of the Muslim Ummah would take place at the end of the two phases of the Ijtema, said a source close to the Ijtema preparation committee.





On behalf of the Ijtema preparation committee and the administration, necessary field preparation work aiming to hold the Ijtema, the largest religious gathering organized by the Bishwa Tablig Jamaat, is going on in full swing for the last one month.







"Hundreds of volunteers including teachers, students, professionals and common people are participating in the works for preparing the Ijtema ground every day from dawn to dusk", said an organizer, M Mamunur Rashid, of the Ijtema preparation committee.





The volunteers are working for building tents with cloth and bamboo pillars, construction of kutcha toilets, installation of utility services and road construction at the Ijtema ground, he said.





Earlier, the preparation works of Ijtema Maidan formally began November 4 while State Minister for Youth and Sports M Zahid Ahsan Russel inaugurated these. The government has already extended all cooperation for holding the religious event peacefully, said the State Minister, adding that the Awami League government has set up a total of 13 deep tube wells in the surroundings of the Ijtema ground for the last 11 years.





Noted Indian Islamic scholar Mawlana Illyus Akhter Kandhalovi introduced the Ijtema in 1920. The Bishwa Ijtema has been taking place on the bank of River Turag in Tongi since 1967.

