Monti, Touhidur will lead DCAB for 2020

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Sunday has got new executive committee for the year of 2020.







Angur Nahar Monty (News24) and Touhidur Rahman (banglanews24.com) were elected as President and General Secretary respectively of the new committee. Other office bearers are Vice-President Rabiul Haque of Daily Industry, Joint Secretary Mizanur Rahman of Manab Zamin, Treasurer Atiqur Rahman of asianmail24.com and Office Secretary Jesmin Akter (Papri) of jagonews24.com. Five members of the committee are Israt Jahan Urmi of DBC news, Khurram Zaman of barta24.com, Masud Karim of the Daily Jugantor, Raheed Ejaz of the Daily Prothom Alo and Rased Mehedi of Daily Samakal.







The DCAB's 11-member executive committee elections followed by its Annual General Meeting (AGM) were held at the National Press Club in the capital. Founding President of DCAB, also editor-in-chief of barta24.com Alamgir Hossain was the chief election commissioner while M Shafiqul Karim Sabu and Nizamuddin Ahmed were the other two commissioners for the elections. Outgoing DCAB President Raheed Ejaz presided over the AGM before the elections.





General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib and Treasurer Mahadi Hasan Talukder presented their reports before the members at the AGM.

