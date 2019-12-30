Ukraine rivals to exchange prisoners in controversial swap

The war between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists has claimed more than 13,000 lives. -AFP

Ukrainian authorities and Russia-backed separatists in the war-torn east of the country prepared to swap dozens of prisoners on Sunday in a frontline operation that has stirred controversy.





As part of the swap, Kiev is expected to hand over to separatists several riot policemen suspected of killing protesters during a pro-Western uprising in 2014, in a move that sparked public anger.





The two sides were seen preparing to exchange prisoners, with vehicles arriving at the possible place of exchange near the village of Odradivka, some 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene. The location was guarded by a dozen uniformed men with machine guns.





The latest exchange comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky held their first face-to-face talks in Paris on December 9 and agreed some measures to de-escalate Europe's only active war.





The summit, mediated by the leaders of France and Germany, was the first of its kind in three years. "There should be an exchange," Zelensky told reporters on Saturday, confirming the move but without giving precise details.





--AFP, Kyiv



Leave Your Comments