Science and technology in 2020





Chinese Poet Lao Tzu, in 6th Century BC mentioned that 'Those who have knowledge don't predict. Those who predict don't have knowledge.' However, sometimes prediction can be better, if we have some prior knowledge and understand our ignorance.





If we can organise our ignorance better, we would be able to predict better. But we need to know what progress we have made so far in order to make some prediction about the future. This will maximise our ratio of signal to noise about prediction of science and technology.





Fifth generation wireless technology for digital cellular networks (5G) has begun wide deployment in 2019. It will add new products, services, and even new business models to the global economy. The impact this will have on our society will be unprecedented - from the explosion of different devices to the changes to how we view and receive data using cloud computing will spread all over the world.







We will see more of its development in 2020. In addition to this several communication satellites are going to space. This will offer fast internet service and cover the whole globe including Arctic Circle, where almost half the region is currently without internet access.







The practical application of quantum computing will continue in 2020. We will see this technology showcase its computing power to solve real-world problems. Bypassing the traditional computer built on ones and zeroes with qubits - which can be one, zero or both at the same time - quantum computing is seen as being as influential on healthcare research and several other areas of our life.







In July 2019, researchers from Purdue University and the University of Rochester demonstrated their method of relaying information by transferring the state of electrons. Meanwhile, researchers from Dartmouth College and MIT found a way to make the computational speeds more precise using quantum computing.





In 2020, we will see the continued interest from businesses about human augmentation, which are any type of technologies that can be used by workers to enhance either the physical, sensory, or cognitive experiences. Virtual reality will play a greater role in helping physically constrained populations, like the elderly and mobility impaired, combat loneliness and isolation. On the business side, we'll see use of more augmented reality (AR) experiments such as AR surgical assists. We will also see DNA based data storage facility gradually developing because current magnetic or optical data storage systems cannot last longer.





Because of the rise of AI, robots and 3-D printers cheap unskilled labour would become far less important. For example, instead of manufacturing a shirt in Dhaka and shipping it all way to the UK or USA, one could buy the shirt's code and print it in their home printer. Cloud technology is advancing so rapidly that there is no need for a call centre in Bangalore, rather AI representative in the Google cloud could talk from anywhere around the world. This might lead to the collapse of the economy of some developing countries unless they compete with hi-tech.





We expect more advances in nuclear fusion technology this year. This would give humanity a source of clean, cheap, safe energy that would far outshine anything current renewable technologies could achieve. The largest international cooperative energy project to harness nuclear fusion is underway.







Scientists are achieving lengthier and lengthier stable plasma reactions within reactors and also have found ways to make them more cost-effective to build. The UK recently announced plans to build a new £22m nuclear fusion research facility. International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor based in France has planned to start running the first experiments soon.







In 2020, we shall see some private astronaut who will go to space. National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) is going to offer two private trips to the International Space Station. Each trip will last maximum 30 days and cost 35000 dollar per night. Besides this NASA's MARS 2020 rover will carry a helicopter drone to Mars. Also European Space Agency (ESA) will redouble their effort to sending a rover, named Rosalind Franklin to Mars in 2020. United Arab Emirate (UAE) has planned to send a probe named 'Hope', which will use ultraviolet spectrometry to study Mars' atmosphere and understand how and why hydrogen and oxygen escape into space. There are other developments in the space industry in progress.







As for example, NASA's rover use a technology that breathes like a tree and will convert atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen that astronaut could breathe or use to make rocket fuel.





A small electric aircraft, known as 'flying car' is on its way. One of such vehicle, whose trade name is 'BlackFly', made by Opener, a firm in Silicon Valley, will be available for purchase from 2020. This is a single-seater with a range of 50km and speed around 100 km per hour. Chinese companies are also making such air taxis.





Climate research has focused on two ways: understanding how our planet is changing and what our priorities should be; and finding ways of scaling back the damage we've caused. We have learned recently that rice yields could plummet by almost half as a result of change of soil condition due to climate change. A team of Stanford University researchers grew rice in 'future soil', similar in composition to what it will be like in a carbon dioxide-abundant planet. By understanding this it will be possible to develop rice which can adapt to the change of soil condition.





There are new technologies emerging that can reduce the emission. One of the promising technologies emerging is using plant biology. We know that plants capture more carbon using photosynthesis. We also know that they release carbon back into the atmosphere at the end of every growing season.





So, scientists thought that if they could increase the net carbon storage by identifying and controlling plant genes such that the new plant store more carbon, then it would be possible to draw down carbon dioxide at a global scale. The finding so far is promising. By focusing on six prevalent crop plants-corn, soya beans, rice, wheat, cotton and canola carbon capture can be accomplished without disrupting the food production.





Regarding food production in 2020, use of smarter fertilizers will reduce environmental contamination. Farmer typically fertilizes crops in two ways: they spray fields with ammonia, urea or other substances that generate the nutrient nitrogen or apply granules of potash or other minerals to produce phosphorous.







Environmental problem is that much of the nitrogen goes into the atmosphere in greenhouse gases and phosphorous ends up in water body. Recently developed a new formulation will deliver nourishment to plant on demand. This is known as 'controlled release' fertilizer developed by ICL and Haifa Group. Controlled-release fertilizers are part of a sustainable approach to agriculture known as precision farming. We will see this more and more in the hand of farmers globally in 2020.





In his book Make, Think, Imagine, John Browne suggests that 'progress is about more than just functional rational ability-it is a human activity and so it is also about beauty, art and the irrational.' In 2020, irrational activities such as digital dictatorship will rise. Christian Lous Lange, a Norwegian historian, reminded us 'Technology is a useful servant but a dangerous master'. However, Jacque Fresco, an American futurist and social engineer, mentioned that 'the intelligent use of science and technology are the tools with which to achieve a new direction.'







Edward Wilson maintains that 'Science is not marginal. Like art, it is a universal possession of humanity, and scientific knowledge has become a vital part of our species' repertory.' As global inequality rises and social tensions increase around the world, we humankind need to think collectively how we can ensure the intelligent use of our universal possession-science and technology.



The writer is a UK-based academic, environmentalist, columnist and author





---Dr Kanan Purkayastha



