Deepika on pregnancy rumors





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married last year in a private ceremony held in Italy. This year however at a recent event, speculations were made by the media and the fans that the actress is pregnant as her outfit flaunted a baby bump which was a camera trick!





The actress recently commented 'Daddie' on Ranveer Singh's Instagram post which raised the speculation of her being pregnant. During our recent interaction with Deepika for her movie 'Chhapaak,' we asked her if such speculations stories about her being pregnant bother her.





Answering to the same, Deepika said, "I don't get affected by it at all. I don't read comments. Nobody has a bigger reality check than me. If I'm feeling heavy on a certain day, I will be the first one to know it. If I'm feeling fit on a certain day, I will be the first one to know it. Nobody will know it better than me."

