Farah apologizes for hurting religious sentiments





A case was registered on Christmas, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block against actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan, and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a comedy show.





Now, director-choreographer Farah Khan took to her social media handle and shared a clarification statement on the same. She apologized and said that she is extremely saddened by the entire chapter.





Leave Your Comments