Priyanka reunites with (other) SRK





For those wondering what Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be doing next in Bollywood, here is news - she is coming back, and sooner than most of her fans expect. The actress along with her 'The Sky Is Pink' co-producer Siddharth Roy Kapur (the other producers being Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Priyanka herself) has already discussed another project.





Announcements are expected soon. It is a known fact that Priyanka's experience of working with Roy Kapur's team has been enormously fulfilling. In fact, Priyanka preferred to do the Siddharth Roy Kapoor-Ronnie Screwvala produced 'The Sky Is Pink' rather than Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.







An informed source reveals, "They are now looking at collaborating on another project after working so well together in 'The Sky Is Pink'." Most who have watched The Sky Is Pink agree that this is Priyanka's career-best performance, and this is no time for her to say goodbye to Bollywood. And she isn't.





