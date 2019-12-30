Prosenjit helps elevate his co-actor's performance, says Jaya





Leave alone Dhaka, Jaya Ahsan has been giving sleepless nights to heroines here in Tollywood as well. She has worked with almost all the celebrated directors such as including Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, Atanu Ghosh, Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, Indranil Roychoudhury, Birsa Dasgupta and Soukarya Ghosal, among others. And now, for the first time, the Bangladeshi actress is sharing the screen with Tolly superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in Atanu Ghosh directed 'Robibaar', reports Times Of India.





While speaking about the film, Jaya shares with us how exciting the experience was to work with both Atanu Ghosh and Prosenjit.





"Robibaar is a heart-rending tale of two very intelligent individuals, who once were in a relationship and meet after 15 years. I play Sayoni Sen, a lawyer, as the film tracks a day in the lives of Ashimabha, played by Prosenjit, and Sayoni. This is my second film with Atanu Ghosh, and it was great getting Prosenjit as a co-actor.





Prosenjit is just like me, and loves to be involved in the whole process of the film, rather than concentrating only on one's own role. He helps elevate the co-actor's performance, and has constantly tried to downplay Ashimabha's character, so that Sayoni gets prominence, and that sharp edge," explains the acting powerhouse.

