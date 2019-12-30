US Arts Envoy Beat Boxers Visit Bangladesh





According to a US Embassy press release sent to Asian Age, the US Embassy in Dhaka brought three world-renowned US Arts Envoy beat boxers to Bangladesh to engage the public on the art of vocal percussion through community outreach, master classes, and media appearances December 16-23.





The Envoy beat boxers from the Beat box House in New York- Gene Shinozaki, NaPoM (Neil Meadows), and Bangladeshi-American Amit Bhomick- judged and performed at the US Embassy Dhaka-sponsored Battle Box BD 2019: National Beat box Championship on December 20 at the Jamuna Future Park. Thousands of fans attended the four-hour competition that saw Beat Fizz (Khandaker Shams) crowned national champion. Beat Fizz will go on to represent Bangladesh at a major international beat box championship in 2020.







Battle Box BD 2019: National Beat box Championship saw 16 Bangladeshi beat boxers compete for the national title. Beat Fizz won the event with Rafte Knix (Rafiun Nabi Nahin) as the vice champion. Following the event, US Arts Envoy and beat boxer Gene Shinozaki said Bangladeshi beat boxers can compete with the best in the world and expressed his optimism for the future of beat boxing in Bangladesh.







Ambassador Miller attended the December 20 championship and December 21 reception hosted by Beat box Bangladesh to celebrate the successful conclusion of the event. Ambassador Miller said, "The US Embassy has been a friend of the beat box and hip-hop community in Bangladesh since 2014." He continued, "Music and the arts have a unique ability to connect people and tear down barriers."







While in Bangladesh the three US Arts Envoy beat boxers collaborated with several Bangladeshi musicians and on December 19lead a master class for 70 Bangladeshi hip-hop and beat box enthusiasts at the Edward M. Kennedy Center for Public Services and the Arts (EMK Center).







Beat boxing, also known as vocal percussion, is a musical style that uses the mouth, tongue, and voice to mimic traditional musical instruments, drums, and other sounds. Beat boxing began in New York City and rose to prominence as a pillar of hip-hop in the 1980s. This musical style remains closely connected with hip-hop culture and is a fundamental element of a capella singing.





