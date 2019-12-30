Navy, PDB seal V-Day volleyball final berth

Bangladesh Army playing a smash against Bangladesh Navy during Walton Victory Day Volleyball Tournament semifinal match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Sunday. -BVF





Bangladesh Navy stormed into the ongoing 10-day Walton Victory Day Volleyball Tournament final as they pulled off an exciting 26-24, 25-18, 22-25, 17-25 and 15-11 (3-2) set points win over powerful Bangladesh Army in the semifinal match at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium on Sunday.





Meanwhile, holder Power Development Board (PDB) notched up a thrilling 19-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21 and 15-11 (3-2) set points win over Bangladesh Air Force to confirm final spot in the day's other semifinal clash.







The third place deciding match between Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh Air Force will be held on December 31 at 1200 pm while the final of the tournament between Bangladesh Navy and Power Development Board (PDB) will be held at the same day at 2 pm.





Ten teams including holder Power Development Board (PDB), runners-up Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Titas Club, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police, Fire Service and Civil Defense, Bangladesh Jail and BKSP are taking part in the ten-day meet.







Earlier, PDB clinched the Victory Day Volleyball'2018 title beating Bangladesh Navy by straight 3-0 sets in the final at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium.

