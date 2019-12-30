Man U up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal. -Twitter

Manchester United climbed to fifth place in the Premier League after goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave them a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday which leaves them a point outside the Champions League spots.





For all the question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side, United head into the New Year battling for a top-four place thanks in part to rivals' inconsistency but also due to the emergence of Martial and Rashford as real attacking threats. The win also ended a run of 14 matches without a clean sheet for United and was their first away since February, although Burnley's shot-shy attack certainly made that task easier.





United's midfield was weakened by the absence of midfielder Paul Pogba, still in recovery phase and rested after two recent substitute appearances, and Scott McTominay who Solskjaer says faces up to four weeks out with a knee injury. The Norwegian coach was forced to hand a rare start to Nemanja Matic and, despite the absentees, United had little trouble gaining the upper hand against a cautious Burnley.





