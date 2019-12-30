Miraj wants consistency as a top order batsman

Mehidy Hasan Miraj

After playing an impressive knock against Sylhet Thunder as a top order batsman, Bangladesh spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraj is looking forward to be consistent as a top order batsman in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).





With a number of good spell of spin bowling under his belt since his international debut, Mirazis is best known for his exploits with the ball for Bangladesh national team and his "all-rounder" tag was virtually evaporate. He does not get ample opportunities to play long innings when he is a batsman lower down the order. But Khulna team management promoted Miraz to the top order and the decision proved vital.





Miraz failed to shine against Rangpur Rangers and he exploited with the bat against Sylhet Thunder in Khulna's last match. He made an unbeaten blazing 62 ball-87 to help Khulna pull off an eight-wicket victory over Sylhet Thunder in the last match. Miraz now wants to focus on consistency as top-order batsman in the national team and become a genuine all-rounder.





"If you see the last matches of Bangladesh, we played really well, specially in one-day matches. It is not possible to bat at any moment. Because the batsmen who are performing consistently, they are playing in top orders," Mehidy said after the match on Saturday.





"But I have not got the opportunity properly. I believe that, if I get the chance, I can use it properly. I had a chance to bat in top order in Asia Cup and I scored 30-35 runs," he added. Mehidy said after getting the start against Sylhet Thunder, he planned to finish the game by his own and he eventually could do this, which made him confident further.





"It is really important to remain not out. I really liked that I have had such an opportunity after lot of days. I scored 87 runs, specially in the tournament like BPL," he said. "This is definitely a big achievement for me. My confidence level has also increased. I used to believe that I am not able to bat.







But today I got the confidence back. If I manage to continue, then I can bat well," he revealed. Mehidy added that he is more comfortable scoring runs in the power play than in the slog overs as his batting is based on timing than the power.





"When I bat in power-play, I always try to bat with good timing. And if you see in slog [overs]… the team cannot expect me to score 30 off 15 balls like big hitter. I can't do that. I don't have that ability," he remarked.





"I can score 20-25 runs from 15 balls. And that happens mostly when I bat in power-play. And if the gap is there, it becomes boundary. Then I have more chances. So if I bat at top order, I think I could be more handy for the team," he concluded.

Leave Your Comments