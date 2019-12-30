Struggling Sylhet, Rangpur look to stay alive in BBPL

Dhaka Platoon players seen at a training session on Sunday ahead of their today's clash against Rajshahi Royals in the ongoing BBPL at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. -Collected





Their play-off chances hanging in balance, both struggling Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers will keep no stone unturned as they meet each other today with a prayer on their lips in a must-win Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) encounter at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.





Their house is in complete disorder after six defeats from seven outings, the Mosaddek Hossain-led Sylhet will be desperate for a win to stay afloat in the BPL. It would be a great opportunity for Sylhet outfit to post a win against an opponent who are low on confidence having slipped to last position in the points table after suffering five defeats.





To make the playoffs, Sylhet need to win their remaining five matches, of which three are at home. The Sylhet leg will be held from January 2 to 4 in next year. However, even Thunders will fancy their chances and seek to get back on track against a lowly Rangpur facing a do-or-die situation.







For Sylhet, their bowling has been the biggest concern as their bowlers have been ripped apart by their opponents both in the Powerplay as well as at the death. The bowling attack of Sylhet has been good only in patches. . They failed to defend big totals several times. Sylhet's star duo of Fletcher and Charles have been in sublime form with bat but the team has not clicked as a whole with their pace bowling being a major letdown. With five defeats in six games, Rangpur needs to win every match from here on to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs and the struggling Sylhet could provide them with an opportunity to find that winning momentum.





Despite hiring T20 star Shane Watson in their kitty, Rangpur failed to change their fortune. Watson-led Rangers are in a bit of a rut at the moment, having slipped to bottom of the table with two points thanks to regular defeats. They earned lone win in Chattogram phase against topper Chattogram Challengers but they suffered heavy defeat in their last match against strong title candidate Khulna Tigers. Mustafizur's back in form with ball was the only positive outcome for Rangpur. With six games still at hands, Rangpur's assistant coach Mizanur Rahman Babul still hopeful of sealing the play-off berth.

"Of course it is possible [to seal a place in the play-off] if we win the remaining matches," Mizanur Rahman Babul said after the team's practice.





"I feel we have everything to play for in the tournament, despite no one gives us any chance at this moment. But we believe we can do it. We need to be bit consistent." Meanwhile, an inconsistent Dhaka Platoon will face BPL hot favourite Rajshahi Royals in a high voltage clash at the same day under the lights.







Rajshahi are almost closer for the playoffs. With six matches in hand, Rajshahi determined to confirm playoff berth against Dhaka today. Rajshahi notched up back-to-back wins to retain second place thanks to their excellent team effort. Their top orders continued fine run, Shoaib Malik played big role in the middle while skipper Russell played lone hand at brisk pace at the death to provide team's big score.







On the other hand, inconsistent Dhaka are still battling to confirm playoffs. After claiming two consecutive wins in Chattogram phase Dhaka slipped from second to fifth position in the points table after suffering massive defeat against table toppers Chattogram in their last match.











