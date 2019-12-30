'Sudan to postpone lifting of fuel subsidies'

Sudan's Finance Minister Ibrahim Elbadawi

Sudan's transitional government is to postpone lifting fuel subsidies, initially planned as part of the 2020 budget, the information minister said on Saturday.





Finance minister Ibrahim Elbadawi had said on Friday the fuel subsidies will be gradually removed. But the government met on Saturday with the former opposition which helped bring down veteran ruler Omar al-Bashir in April and agreed to not implement the decision until a conference in March where economic reforms will be discussed, information minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters.





"In light of the decisions of this conference will be determined the economic policies of the country, including policies regarding commodity subsidies," Saleh said. The removal of fuel subsidies is sensitive as it would hit a population suffering for years from economic crisis and high inflation.





Sudan's transitional authorities face the tough task of turning around an economy wrecked by three decades of mismanagement under the rule of Bashir.





--Reuters, Khartoum



