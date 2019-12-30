'Las Vegas tunnel to be operational next year'

Elon Musk, founder of tunneling enterprise Boring Company, said in a tweet that a commercial tunnel in Las Vegas would "hopefully" be fully operational in 2020.





Boring Co is completing its first commercial tunnel in Vegas, going from Convention Center to Strip, and then will work on other projects; Musk tweeted here late on Friday, in reply to a user's question about the company's tunnels.





Musk, who also leads electric-car maker Tesla Inc and rocket company SpaceX, has been seeking to revolutionize transportation by sending passengers packed into pods through an intercity system of giant, underground vacuum tubes known as a hyperloop.







The company has completed its project Test Tunnel, located in Hawthorne, California, and other ongoing projects include the Chicago Express Loop and the East Coast Loop from Washington DC to Baltimore. In April the US Transportation Depart-ment issued a draft environmental assessment for a Washington, DC- Baltimore tunnel.





--Reuters



