CMZ Zipper to invest $11.50m in AEPZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Member (Investment Promotion) Zillur Rahman and the CMZ Zipper Sci and Tech (Bangladesh) Company Ltd Chairman Shao Minwei exchanging signed documents of an agreement at BEPZA Complex in the city recentl

China-Bangladesh joint venture Company CMZ Zipper Sci and Tech (Bangladesh) Company Limited has signed an investment agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) for establishing a garment accessories industry in Adamjee EPZ (AEPZ).





In presence of BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General SM Salahuddin Islam, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Zillur Rahman and Chairman of the CMZ Zipper Sci and Tech (Bangladesh) Company Limited Shao Minwei inked the deal recently on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Complex in the city, said a press release on Sunday.





Under the agreement, CMZ Zipper will invest US$ 11.50 million for producing 134 million pcs of different kinds of zipper, button, metal rivet and eyelet, badge, buckle and hook annually. The industry will create employment opportunities for 1303 Bangladeshi nationals.





Among others, BEPZA Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Mizanur Rahman, Secretary Md Nabirul Islam and General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir were present at the agreement signing function.



