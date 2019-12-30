DITF kicks off on Wednesday

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) Director General Avijit Chowdhury briefing the media on the arrangements of the 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2020 which will be held in Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) premises at Sher-e-Bangl





The 25th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF)-2020 will begin at the ground on the west of Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city on January 1, 2020. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the month-long trade fair, organized jointly by the Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).





The authorities concerned have already completed all preparations to hold the fair on around 26 acres of land in a peaceful atmosphere. Adequate measures have been taken by the police administration to ensure safety and security of the local and foreign visitors.





EPB Director General Avijit Chowdhury said all preparations, including construction of stalls, have already been completed. The entire fair venue will be under CC camera coverage to ensure safety and security of visitors, he added.





He informed that around 450 stalls and pavilions, including premium pavilions, foreign pavilions and mini foreign pavilions, have been constructed in the fair venue, reports BSS.





Avijit said traders from over 21 countries, including India, Bhutan, Pakistan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nepal, Japan, Australia, Germany, Hong Kong and Arab Emirates will participate in the fair. He said the nation is going to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021.





Marking the celebration, Avijit informed that a special pavilion has been constructed for presenting the life and works of Bangabandhu. He said the fair is also going to provide special focus on the ongoing development activities of the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The EPB Director General said local producers in the remote areas of rural Bangladesh who do not have financial strength to participate in the trade fairs abroad will have the opportunity to display their products to the foreign buyers at this fair.









